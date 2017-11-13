Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Imported cheese recalled over concerns of Listeria contamination

Posted:
Category: Canada & The World
Tags: canadian food inspection agency, Comte, Imported cheese, recall

comte

An imported cheese recall has been issued due to a possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

Firm ripened comté cheese with brand name Agropur Import Collection is manufactured and packaged in France and has been sold nationally.

The recall affects the 200 gram packages with a best before date up to and including February 09, 2018.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the recall was triggered by test results, however, there have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of the product.

The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation which may lead to the recall of other products.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.


LATEST STORIES

Cambridge woman seriously injured after being ejected from boat

Imported cheese recalled over concerns of Listeria contamination

Welland Canal Fallen Workers Memorial

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php