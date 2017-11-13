Imported cheese recalled over concerns of Listeria contamination

An imported cheese recall has been issued due to a possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

Firm ripened comté cheese with brand name Agropur Import Collection is manufactured and packaged in France and has been sold nationally.

The recall affects the 200 gram packages with a best before date up to and including February 09, 2018.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the recall was triggered by test results, however, there have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of the product.

The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation which may lead to the recall of other products.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.