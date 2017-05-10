Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Niagara region teams up with Crime Stoppers to stop illegal dumping

Posted:
Category: Niagara
Tags: crime stoppers, dumping, garbage, niagara

Illegal dumping cost municipalities thousands of dollars every year, but the Niagara region is hoping to curb the growing problem. It’s teaming up with Crime Stoppers, the first to do so in Ontario, to encourage more people to report illegal dumping.

Niagara’s Waste Management services received 589 calls for illegal dumping last year, that’s up just over 10%. It cost them $40 000 last year to clean up.

Popular spots include the Welland Canal, ditches and rural fields and many of the items people throw out the region accepts during regular weekly pickup. Items like propane tanks can be dropped off at transfer stations free of charge, construction debris like shingles and pipes can be dropped off at the region’s landfill.

The region already has a reward system for people to report illegal dumping.

“If an offender is caught, it is a $50 reward for the reporting individual.” Alan Caslin, Niagara region.

And if they are convicted it’s a $200 dollar reward. It hopes the anonymous reporting system with Crime Stoppers will encourage more people to call.

Anyone found guilty of illegally dumping could be fined $500 to as much as $10 000.


