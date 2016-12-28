Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Icy roads lead to more than 70 crashes in the GTA

Posted:
Category: Peel
Tags: brampton, collision, crash, highway 410, kerry schmidt

crashes

Ontario Provincial Police say there were “crashes everywhere” Tuesday night as icy conditions caused chaos for drivers.

Sgt. Kerry Scmidt says the largest collision happened just after 9 p.m. and involved nearly 40 cars on Highway 410 at Derry Rd. in Brampton.

Paramedics, fire crews, police and tow trucks were all on scene to assist drivers and a makeshift collision reporting centre was set up at the Powerade Center on Kennedy Rd.

At least 15 people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are advising motorists to slow down and drive according to the weather.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php