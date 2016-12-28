Icy roads lead to more than 70 crashes in the GTA

Ontario Provincial Police say there were “crashes everywhere” Tuesday night as icy conditions caused chaos for drivers.

Sgt. Kerry Scmidt says the largest collision happened just after 9 p.m. and involved nearly 40 cars on Highway 410 at Derry Rd. in Brampton.

Paramedics, fire crews, police and tow trucks were all on scene to assist drivers and a makeshift collision reporting centre was set up at the Powerade Center on Kennedy Rd.

At least 15 people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are advising motorists to slow down and drive according to the weather.