Ice cream recalled due to possible Listeria contamination

Posted:
Category: Canada & The World
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the recall of Wholesome Farms’ 115 millilitre sundae cups has expanded to include more varieties.

Central Smith Creamery previously issued a recall for the vanilla and strawberry sundae cups due to a possible Listeria contamination. The recall has since been updated to include the sugar-free light vanilla, butterscotch, orange sherbet, lime sherbet, and chocolate sundae cups.

The additional varieties were added after a food safety investigation by the CFIA.

The agency says the products were sold in Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and possibly nationally.

Consumers are being warned not to eat the recalled product. Food contaminated with Listeria may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

The CFIA says no illnesses have been reported.

For more information about this recall, click here.


