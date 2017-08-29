Hydrogen Sulphide leak in Norfolk County

Officials in Norfolk Country are investigating leaks of Hydrogen Sulphide from natural gas wells.

The Norfolk County Taskforce is continuing to monitor the situation in the area between Silver Hill and Langton.

The gas, which is lethal and flammable in large doses, can lose its potency at high concentrations and humans won’t smell the usual ‘rotten egg’ scent.

Ontario Provincial police (OPP) are urging people to stay away from North Walsingham Concession 10 between Forestry Farm Rd. and East Quarterline Rd. for the time being, which has seen six homes evacuated. Residents and visitors are also prohibited from entering the area on foot or any type of vehicle as OPP continue to police the area.

Police are asking anyone who believes a well is leaking to contact the Spills Actions Centre of the Ontario Ministry of Environment at 1-800-268-6060 (toll-free) or 416-325-3000.

For more information on the risks of Hydrogen Sulphide, visit: http://www.norfolkcounty.ca/ and click on the info link.