Hwy 403 closure in Hamilton

Category: Hamilton
Tags: fatal, hamilton, highway 403, pedestrian, traffic

All eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 403 in Hamilton were shut down after a woman was hit and killed by a transport truck in the eastbound lanes near Aberdeen avenue just after 4 pm.

A portion of the rail trail, which is located on the highway overpass was also blocked off by police tape.

The investigation had a huge impact on traffic on the highway as well as in the lower city and the mountain, specifically around the Lincoln Alexander Parkway as people try to get around the closures.

All lanes have since reopened.


