The US National Weather Service says that Hurricane Nate could bring wind gusts of up to 95 kilometres per hour across most of central Alabama, bringing down trees and power lines.

US President Donald Trump has approved a pre-disaster emergency declaration in Louisiana. He tweeted today saying: “Our great team at @FEMA is prepared for #HurricaneNate. Everyone in LA, MS, AL, and FL please listen to your local authorities & be safe!”