Hurricane Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico

Category 4 Hurricane Maria made landfall this morning near Yabucoa, Puerto Rico.

The scene is described as utter chaos with sustained winds of 250 km/h.

Debris has been peeled off of buildings and flooding is already on the rise.

The storm is so fierce CNN says, it broke two National Weather Service radars on the island.

“This could potentially be the strongest hurricane to ever reach the shores of Puerto Rico,” CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam reports.

Authorities expect Maria to only get worse.

The power is out in a large part of San Juan already. Some areas could be without power for six months.

Communication is also starting to collapse.

Officials have been begging people for days who live in flood prone areas and wooden structures to evacuate and seek shelter.

They expect winds and torrential rains to only strengthen with time.

There is no telling how much damage Maria will cause. The main concern right now is the storm surge.