Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean

Posted:
Category: Canada & The World
Tags: caribbean, Category 5, Hurricane Irma, pearson international airport, Saint Marten


Huricane Irma, one of the most powerful Atlantic storms in 100 years is making its way westward through a collection of tiny Caribbean islands and could eventually make its way stateside to Southern Florida.

The island of Saint Marten was one of the first countries hit by the Category 5 storm with sustained winds of up to 300 kilometres an hour.

Many airlines are sending additional planes down south to bring passengers home. Nicole Martin was at Pearson International Airport, where hundreds of travellers returned from the Dominican Republic.


