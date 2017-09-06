Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hurricane Irma Category 5

Posted:
Category: Canada & The World
Hurricane Irma, a category five storm, hit the small island of Barbuda Wednesday morning with record breaking winds topping 295 kilometres an hour.

This hurricane is being called the most powerful Atlantic hurricane in recorded history.

There are several travel warnings for Canadians heading to the Caribbean and several flights to Cuba have been delayed.

Air Transat and WestJet have sent planes to the Dominican Republic to evacuate travellers from the area.  Seven planes will be sent to Punta Cana, two to Puerto Plata and one to Samana.  All Canadians aboard these flights should be back in Canada this evening.

Hurricane Irma is expected to make landfall in Puerto Rico Wednesday night, bringing with it winds of over 300 kilometres an hour.

The storm is then expected to head to Florida Saturday. A state of emergency has already been declared in the state.


