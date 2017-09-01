Hurricane Harvey’s impact means gas prices are on the rise

The effects of hurricane Harvey are seeping across the border into Canada. By Saturday we could be paying another 8 cents per litre more according to senior petroleum analyst Dan McTeague.

“Bringing us from a 1.23.9 tomorrow, Friday, to a 1.31.9 for Saturday.”

A number of refineries in the path of hurricane Harvey have been forced to temporarily shutter their operations because of flooding and damage concerns and today there was more bad news.

“The major pipeline known as the colonial pipeline closing down, blocking off about 31% of all available gasoline in the United States.” McTeague.

Although Canadian refineries aren’t directly impacted by the storm, they’re experiencing shortages that are causing fuel prices to skyrocket. McTeague says he expects prices to stay between $1.25 to $1.35 until mid to late September.