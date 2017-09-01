Watch CHCH Live
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hurricane Harvey’s impact means gas prices are on the rise

Posted:
Category: Canada & The World
Tags: dan mcteague, gas, gas prices, hamilton, hurricane harvey


The effects of hurricane Harvey are seeping across the border into Canada. By Saturday we could be paying another 8 cents per litre more according to senior petroleum analyst Dan McTeague.

“Bringing us from a 1.23.9 tomorrow, Friday, to a 1.31.9 for Saturday.”

A number of refineries in the path of hurricane Harvey have been forced to temporarily shutter their operations because of flooding and damage concerns and today there was more bad news.

“The major pipeline known as the colonial pipeline closing down, blocking off about 31% of all available gasoline in the United States.” McTeague.

Although Canadian refineries aren’t directly impacted by the storm, they’re experiencing shortages that are causing fuel prices to skyrocket. McTeague says he expects prices to stay between $1.25 to $1.35 until mid to late September.


LATEST STORIES

A beloved Waterdown lifeguard was fired and then rehired after an outpouring of community support

Remembering Skip Prokop

Hurricane Harvey's impact means gas prices are on the rise

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php