Hurricane Harvey hounds

A Niagara dog rescue group has saved many dogs from a flooded shelter that was struck hard by hurricane Harvey in Houston Texas.

“The shelters had no power, no nothing so they had to get the dogs out.” Dianna Cartmell, Niagara Dog Rescue.

The dogs all have a clean bill of health before going to their forever homes and they will all get a hurricane Harvey tag.

The rescue group will be bringing in more dogs from Texas in two weeks.

On top of rescuing dogs from hurricane ravaged cities, Niagara Dog Rescue generally saves dogs from shelters in the U.S where they would have otherwise be put down.