Hundreds of people prep for annual Polar Bear Dip in Ontario lakes

Thousands of people across the country will start the new year by taking a plunge into the icy waters of Lake Ontario, Sunday.

Annual polar bear swims take place every year with money from donations going to a variety of World Vision water projects around the world since 1995. The event has raised more than $1.4M.

Brave souls will take a dip in Oakville, Toronto, Perth and Grand Valley.

Organizers of the events warn people with heart conditions to avoid the plunge and say kids should stick close to adults while they’re in the water.

It is also recommended you consult your doctor before taking part in the event and anyone who is pregnant or may suffer from a seizure disorder should also not participate in the event.