2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hundreds of people prep for annual Polar Bear Dip in Ontario lakes

Posted:
Category: Halton, Hamilton, Ontario
Tags: halton, oakville, ontario, polar bear dip, toronto, water, world vision

polarbear2

Thousands of people across the country will start the new year by taking a plunge into the icy waters of Lake Ontario, Sunday.

Annual polar bear swims take place every year with money from donations going to a variety of World Vision water projects around the world since 1995.  The event has raised more than $1.4M.

Brave souls will take a dip in Oakville, Toronto, Perth and Grand Valley.

Organizers of the events warn people with heart conditions to avoid the plunge and say kids should stick close to adults while they’re in the water.

It is also recommended you consult your doctor before taking part in the event and anyone who is pregnant or may suffer from a seizure disorder should also not participate in the event.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php