Hundreds of health care workers protest outside Hamilton’s General Hospital

More than 1000 hospital and long-term care staff from across the province made their way to Hamilton this morning to demand more provincial funding for health care.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) says they began busing in workers from cities and town across Ontario early Monday morning to attend the massive rally outside Hamilton’s General Hospital.

CUPE is calling for a five per cent increase for hospitals and long-term care in 2017 and a commitment of on-going stable funding.

The protest in Hamilton is the second in a series of similar rallies planned across the province over the next eight months.