2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hundreds of health care workers protest outside Hamilton’s General Hospital

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: canadian union of public employees, cupe, General, hamilton, health care, hospital, rally

rally

More than 1000 hospital and long-term care staff from across the province made their way to Hamilton this morning to demand more provincial funding for health care.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) says they began busing in workers from cities and town across Ontario early Monday morning to attend the massive rally outside Hamilton’s General Hospital.

CUPE is calling for a five per cent increase for hospitals and long-term care in 2017 and a commitment of on-going stable funding.

The protest in Hamilton is the second in a series of similar rallies planned across the province over the next eight months.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php