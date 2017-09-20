Human trafficking investigation leads to multiple arrests

A human trafficking investigation has led to the arrest of three Brampton men who are now facing multiple charges.

In august, an arrest warrant was issued for a 20-year-old man from Brampton who was allegedly involved in a human trafficking ring.

Police located Sicetus Akhinagba in Niagara Falls, and arrested him after a short foot chase.

The initial investigation led to the subsequent arrests of two other men, Ismael Ajiroba, 19, and Travis Niens, 21, on top of the seizure of a quantity of drugs.

Akhinagba is facing several human trafficking offences including financial benefit of person under 18, advertise a person’s sexual services, and forcible confinement.

All three Brampton men are charged with drug-related offences including trafficking cocaine, heroin and MDMA.