Watch CHCH Live
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Human trafficking investigation leads to multiple arrests

Posted:
Category: Niagara, Ontario
Tags: Brampton men, heroin, human trafficking, Ismael Ajiroba, MDMA, multiple charges, niagara falls, Sicetus Akhinagba, trafficking cocaine, Travis Niens

NIAGARA POLICE

A human trafficking investigation has led to the arrest of three Brampton men who are now facing multiple charges.

In august, an arrest warrant was issued for a 20-year-old man from Brampton who was allegedly involved in a human trafficking ring.

Police located Sicetus Akhinagba in Niagara Falls, and arrested him after a short foot chase.

The initial investigation led to the subsequent arrests of two other men, Ismael Ajiroba, 19, and Travis Niens, 21, on top of the seizure of a quantity of drugs.

Akhinagba is facing several human trafficking offences including financial benefit of person under 18, advertise a person’s sexual services, and forcible confinement.

All three Brampton men are charged with drug-related offences including trafficking cocaine, heroin and MDMA.


LATEST STORIES

Milton youth involved in robbery back in court

Human trafficking investigation leads to multiple arrests

On the road again

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php