Human remains found in West Lincoln now treated as a homicide

Niagara Regional police are now treating the discovery of human remains found in West Lincoln as a homicide.

Just after 9 am Wednesday morning the body of 45 year old Johnathan Bailey of Hamilton was found in the area of South Chippawa and North Chippawa roads.

Police are currently searching for a 2005 black Ford Escape with aluminium rims, roof rack and stick family decals located on the real bumper. The license plate is believed to be Ontario but could possibly be from Quebec. There is no front plate.

Anyone with information or if you see this vehicle call 911 immediately.