Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Human remains found in West Lincoln now treated as a homicide

Posted:
Category: Niagara
Tags: chippawa, homicide, Johnathan Bailey, niagara regional police, west lincoln

2017-11-08-WestLincolnEN

Niagara Regional police are now treating the discovery of human remains found in West Lincoln as a homicide.

Just after 9 am Wednesday morning the body of 45 year old Johnathan Bailey of Hamilton was found in the area of South Chippawa and North Chippawa roads.

Police are currently searching for a 2005 black Ford Escape with aluminium rims, roof rack and stick family decals located on the real bumper. The license plate is believed to be Ontario but could possibly be from Quebec. There is no front plate.

Anyone with information or if you see this vehicle call 911 immediately.


LATEST STORIES

Human remains found in West Lincoln now treated as a homicide

Millions spent on splash pads in Hamilton

Remembering a soldiers's sacrifice

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php