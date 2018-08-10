Niagara Regional Police are working on identifying human remains found near Marineland Wednesday.

The gruesome discovery came as a shock to neighbours.

As officers continue to comb the area for clues, locals begin to speculate the body belongs to one of the city’s missing persons.

But police haven’t confirmed if the person’s identity or even if it’s a man or a woman.

Though the area where the remains were found is heavily wooded, its surrounded by well-travelled roads, and directly across the street from a number of homes.

A civilian discovered the remains on McLeod road between Stanley Avenue and Marineland Parkway, just under 2 km from the amusement park itself.

Police won’t say whether they found a body or body parts. They also say it’s too early to know whether foul play was involved.

And in order to gain that valuable piece of information, an autopsy is expected to take place Friday.