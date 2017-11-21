Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Human remains found in Fort Erie

Niagara police say human remains were found near a trail in Fort Erie last week.

A member of the public found the remains while walking in the area of Gorham Rd. and Cherry Hill Blvd. near the Friendship Trail on Wednesday.

Members of Niagara Search and Rescue, Marine Unit, Forensic Services Unit, Emergency Task Unit, Auxiliary officers Fort Erie Fire, Ontario Provincial Police cadaver K9, Niagara Regional Coroner’s Office, and student volunteers from the University of Toronto Anthropology Department performed extensive ground searched over the weekend near the location where the remains were found.

A post mortem examination will be conducted in the next 24 to 48 hours to determine the cause of death and the person’s identity.


