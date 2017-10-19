Human Flow is a documentary directed by Chinese artist and activist Ai WeiWei. The film premiered in competition at the Venice International Film Festival this year.

Much has been said in the past few years by politicians and pundits about the millions of refugees fleeing war, hunger and persecution. Yet, as debates rage about who and how many, security versus responsibility, putting up walls or building bridges, the vital truth of real people with real dreams and real needs caught in a labyrinth of uncertainty can get lost. The very word “refugee” can distance, can lull us into forgetting this major story of our times is not about statistics or abstract masses but about beating hearts, about lives-in-process, a stream of individual stories full of color, ecstasies and sorrows no different from our own. That’s why artist Ai Weiwei foregrounds the humanity of refugees—their quest for the things we all want: safety, shelter, peace, the opportunity to be who you are—in his powerful new work of cinema: Human Flow.

“Besides the Syria War, refugees have been created by the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars, the Israel-Palestinian conflicts, several African conflicts, the persecution of minority groups in Myanmar and violence in Central America,” WeiWei says. “I wanted to visit all the locations around the world where refugees are arriving—first for my own understanding but also at the same time to record on film ￼￼￼all that we found. This was really a very big learning experience, learning about human history, geopolitics as well as about environmental and social change.”

