Huge construction project in Ancaster will take most of the summer

A massive construction project on Garner road in Ancaster is expected to take most of the summer to complete. The road closure has local merchants worried about how much business they’re going to lose, even though customers can still get to their properties.

Bennett’s Apples & Cider is near the construction and Carrie Bennett worries that all the signs will scare away business.

“With the road being closed we’re not going to have the same amount of drive-by customers, so we’re relying on our destination customers to take the detour routes to get to us”. They’re using social media to let their customers know exactly how to get to them.

The multi million dollar project is being paid for by developers of the nearby housing project.

City staff say the Garner road project will wrap up by the end of August, and contractors will be working on Saturdays to ensure the deadline is met.