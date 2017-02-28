HSR traffic laws

A video posted on Youtube shows another HSR bus running a red light. It comes just one month after we showed you another bus doing the same thing.

On Thursday afternoon a dash cam captures a vehicle coming up to a red light on Mud street at Paramount. Next to the vehicle is an HSR bus which is also stopped for the red but when the left turning signal turns green the bus, which is not in the left turning lane, moves straight through the intersection before it stops in the middle when the driver realizes that the light is still red.

We showed the HSR this latest video of a driver running a red to which they replied, “the operators actions appear to be contrary to traffic laws. We will be taking appropriate action to investigate and will address the matter internally.”

The HSR would not specify what kind of actions were taken against the bus drivers in each of the videos. Many of the people who we spoke to today who were waiting for the bus say there should be some kind of consequence for the driver, however many said that everyone makes mistakes and the consequences shouldn’t be too harsh.