Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

HSR Service struggles as drivers call in sick

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: hamilton, hamilton street railway, hsr


The HSR bus service is struggling with its drivers calling in sick, causing bus routes to be cancelled, and customers being left out in the cold. HSR officials are blaming absenteeism, while the drivers union is claiming “incompetent managers” and lack of drivers is the problem.

18% of roughly 450 HSR bus drivers called in sick in October leading to close to 1400 hours of lost bus service.

“Its affecting our constituents. I’m getting calls from people who are getting docked pay because the bus didn’t show up.” said Ward 8 Councillor Terry Whitehead.

“We’re trying not to do two busses in a row, avoid the heavier routes. There’s still lots of people being adversely affected by this. It’s unacceptable.” said Public Works manager Dan McKinnon.

One of the solutions HSR has come up with is to have drivers work up to 68 hours a week.

“I’d call it a stop gap measure, to help us deal with this in the short term. We don’t want to have to rely on people driving 68 hours a week. That’s not reasonable.” said McKinnon.

“Sixty-eight hours equates to almost 10 hours a day to a seven day work week. Tthat concerns me because fatigue is an issue when delivering passengers safely.” said Whitehead.

The president of the Bus Drivers Union penned an open letter today blaming a drivers shortage instead of sick days, saying “yet, if every single operator who is off sick, on vacation, on WSIB, or on emergency leave were to show up and work 40 to 50 hours per week, HSR still wouldn’t have enough staff to fill all the work on the schedule. “

Erik Tuck added his own solution to the problem, and he didn’t pull any punches.

“Thus, the best first step toward our goal is for the city of Hamilton to remove this incompetent management team, starting with the director.”

The city has hired 37 new drivers this year. Fourteen will begin training next week, and should be ready by Christmas. The problem is 22 drivers have also retired or quit this year.


LATEST STORIES

Laura Babcock Trial Updates

Children get sneak peek of Hamilton Police Officer routine for Take Your Kids to Work Day

Legislation introduced today for sale and distribution of marijuana

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php