HSR is officially on Twitter
The Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) is now on Twitter.
Riders can check @hsr for real-time updates on service advisories, news and customer service.
The long-awaited account will only be monitored Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. but for urgent issues or user feedback, the account will occasionally post outside of those hours.
HSR will use #HSRAlert to send out information about delays and cancellations.
#HSRAlert: The following trips have been cancelled for #HSR20. pic.twitter.com/mEjg9gWyHs
— HSR (@hsr) December 22, 2016
Mayor Fred Eisenberger welcomed the HSR to twitter.
Well well well… look who joined our @twitter party! (Better late than never right?!) @hsr #HamOnt https://t.co/pAp16CdLp4
— Fred Eisenberger (@FredEisenberger) December 22, 2016
The account made its first post Thursday with a special video message.
Wait for it… wait for it… wait for it… The (long) wait is over.😅 #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/KSP72co8GO
— HSR (@hsr) December 22, 2016
