HSR is officially on Twitter

Category: Hamilton
Tags: bus, hamilton street railway, hsr, transit

hsr

The Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) is now on Twitter.

Riders can check @hsr for real-time updates on service advisories, news and customer service.

The long-awaited account will only be monitored Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. but for urgent issues or user feedback, the account will occasionally post outside of those hours.

HSR will use #HSRAlert to send out information about delays and cancellations.

Mayor Fred Eisenberger welcomed the HSR to twitter.

The account made its first post Thursday with a special video message.


