HSR bus makes illegal turn

A viewer has sent CHCH some shocking footage involving an HSR bus. The dashcam video was captured last night outside Limeridge mall where the bus was seen pulling off a dangerous and illegal manuever.

An HSR bus coming up to a red light in a left turning lane, the driver doesn’t bother to stop at the red light and then turns right onto Upper Wentworth street, cutting infront of an SUV. The viewer who sent us this video says it happened around 7:30 last night. He says it happened too quickly to notice whether there were any passengers on the bus.

We showed Mayor Fred Eisenberger and councillor Jason Farr and they both say that the matter will be dealt with by the HSR and proper actions will be taken to make sure the driver understands the severity of his or her actions.

Nancy Purser with the HSR says:

“Adhering to traffic laws is expected of all of our operators at all times. We are reviewing this footage and will be looking into this matter further.”