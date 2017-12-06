HSR apology

With complaints mounting about shoddy bus service in Hamilton, the HSR issued a public apology, but for many passengers that sorry isn’t going to cut it.

“I thought it was important that our customers understand that we appreciate their patience over the last few months, while we try to restore service to a more reliable service.” Debbie Dalle-Vedove, HSR Director of Transit.

The week of October 22 the HSR cancelled 780 hours of service because drivers called in sick. That number dropped to 300 hours of service last week.

The HSR has 518 bus drivers and every week roughly 30 of them are working up to 68 hours. 6 new drivers are expected on the road tomorrow and 6 more will be ready to drive on January 7th.