Originally from Jamaica, Karl Subban, along with his wife, Maria, raised five accomplished children including three who play professionally in the NHL.- one being P.K. Subban. Scott Colby has known Karl since 1980 and together they wrote a book called, “How We Did It: The Subban Plan for Success in Hockey, School and Life” and was here to talk about the Subban’s successful life as a family.

