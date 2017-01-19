Hovercrafts from Niagara to Toronto

A Niagara based group is looking to make the commute from Niagara to Toronto a lot shorter. They’re proposing to use hovercrafts to get people back and forth for only $25 each way.

Bruno Caciagli, a 72 year old retired construction manager has formed a group called Lake Ontario Express and hopes to create a commuter route between Niagara and Toronto using hovercrafts. The group looked at a 2011 study that claimed 15,000 people go between Toronto and Niagara daily for work and tourism. They’re proposing two hovercrafts, that hold 35 passengers each, making 28 trips daily at $25 a person one way.

The proposed docks are at the Navy Hall pier in Niagara-on-the-Lake, and near the yacht club in Port Dalhousie. The Toronto landing would be at the ferry terminal. The group doesn’t have permission to use any of the docks yet.

Casiagli says it would take about an hour to get to Toronto from Niagara-on-the-Lake by hovercraft, and about 45 minutes from Port Dalhousie. For the idea to take off, the group needs about $10 million in funding and permission from multiple governments. The first trip would be in the spring of 2018.