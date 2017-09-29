Watch CHCH Live
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hoverboard fire causes $150K in damages to Burlington home

Posted:
Category: Halton
Tags: burlington, fire, hoverboard

BURLFIREWIDE

A child’s hoverboard is believed to have sparked a fire inside a two-storey home in Burlington.

Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the garage when crews arrived at the home on Pomona Ave. Thursday.

A nanny and four children were inside the home at the time of the blaze and managed to make it out safely.

It took about two hours to knock the fire down. Officials say it appears the hoverboard caught fire while it was charging in the garage.

Damage is estimated at $150,000.

BURLFIRESEGWAY

BURLFIREGARAGE


LATEST STORIES

Hoverboard fire causes $150K in damages to Burlington home

Speed dating study

Next steps for Glen Abbey

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php