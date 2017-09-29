Hoverboard fire causes $150K in damages to Burlington home

A child’s hoverboard is believed to have sparked a fire inside a two-storey home in Burlington.

Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the garage when crews arrived at the home on Pomona Ave. Thursday.

A nanny and four children were inside the home at the time of the blaze and managed to make it out safely.

It took about two hours to knock the fire down. Officials say it appears the hoverboard caught fire while it was charging in the garage.

Damage is estimated at $150,000.