Housing market has potential buyers eyeing Hamilton

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, News, Ontario, Toronto
Tags: Buy, gta, hamilton, housing market, sell

It was another weekend of open houses in the Hamilton area, which means another weekend of disappointment for some prospective home buyers.

For those living in the GTA, buying a house in Hamilton is appealing because it’s relatively cheaper than the cost of an average detached home of $1.2 million Toronto.

However, the lower prices doesn’t mean buying in Hamilton will be smooth sailing. Kelly Botelho spoke with Torontonians who say it’s best not to get your hopes up when looking at homes in Hamilton.


