Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

House explosion in Hamilton

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton, News
Tags: gibson ave, hamilton fire, house explosion

Gibson house explostion

Update: The gas has been shut off between Sherman and Birch, Princess to Canon after a house on Gibson Avenue exploded.

About 200 homes have been affected and it will be several hours before the gas is turned back on.

The explosion happened shortly after 2:00 p.m. this afternoon. Emergency crews arrived on scene shortly after to find that a man was trapped in at 134 Gibson Avenue. The man, who is in his 60’s and partially blind, was stuck for over an hour as the Hamilton Fire Department worked to rescue him. He was pulled from the wreckage at 3:30 p.m. and was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The man’s daughter was on scene and said her father was awake and talking after being rescued from the home.

The exact cause of the explosion is still unknown and a handful of homes in the neighbourhood have been evacuated.

The public has been asked to stay away from the area of Gibson and Cannon.


LATEST STORIES

New energy program

House explosion in Hamilton

Oakville man arrested for stabbing known victim

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php