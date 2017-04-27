Hot Docs // You’re Soaking In It

The Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Film Festival kicks off tonight with a screening of Bee Nation. Canada’s biggest documentary festival takes over downtown Toronto theatres for two weeks (April 27th – May 7th) and showcase documentaries that highlight many different topics, subjects and genres.

While the festival features films from all over the world – this year they have a spotlight on Japan made documentaries – it also plays host to local film debuts. Toronto based filmmaker Scott Harper stopped by The Watchlist studio to chat with Brigitte Truong about his film You’re Soaking In It. The film gives viewers an in depth look at big data and how digital advertising really works.

You’re Soaking In It has its world premiere during Hot Docs on Friday April 28th at the TIFF Bell Lightbox. For more information and tickets head over to hotdocs.ca.