Horses perish in fire at Sunnybrook Stables

Category: News, Toronto
Tags: fire, horses, north york, police, Sunnybrook Stables


16 horses are dead, after a stable went up in flames in the north-end of Toronto.

The stables at Sunnybrook on Leslie Road in North York were are engulfed with flames when the fire department arrived, after receiving a call from a nearby apartment. With no sprinkler system, the fire was moving fast with no chance of freeing the 16 horses inside.

Another barn at the stable was saved, those horses were transported to the Exhibition grounds where Toronto police keep their police horses and they are expected to be there for several days.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. Investigators from the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office were on scene but the Platoon Chief says there’s nothing that indicates the fire to be suspicious, but they are looking at all possibilities.



