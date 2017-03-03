Honouring Jay Cochrane

Famed Canadian tightrope walker Jay Cochrane whose breathtaking stunts earned him the nickname “prince of the air” will be honoured in Niagara Falls. Before losing his battle to cancer in 2013 Cochrane graced the skies in the Falls for over a decade, completing 800 death defying walks.

One of his greatest feats in the Falls, a walk between the Skylon tower and Hilton Fallsview hotel. At the age of 68, he had performed that walk nearly 50 times during the summer of 2012.

Now the city he loved and called home is recognizing him with a permanent display in Daredevil alley. The alley is located more in the downtown core of Niagara Falls between Ontario avenue and St. Clair avenue and features plaques and panels honouring Niagara Falls’ daredevils like the Great Farini and Blondin, who both tightrope across the Falls in the 1800s.