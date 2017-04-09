Hometown Hockey in Hamilton

2016 Business Excellence Awards
Hockey Night in Canada’s Ron MacLean is in Hamilton this weekend for the last stop of the Hometown Hockey tour.

The Hamilton Waterfront at Pier 8 has been transformed into a two-day Hometown Hockey festival.

Residents can celebrate their passion for hockey with free outdoor activities including games, live entertainment and an outdoor viewing party for the last NHL games of the regular season.

Catch the last day of the festival on Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.


