Home Video & Netflix Releases // September 5

Rough Night

Rough Night

R-rated comedies have had a rough go of it at the box office lately. No film in the genre has topped $100M since 22 Jump Street hit theatres in June of 2014. Rough Night debuted in crowded theatres on June 16 and bombed, making just $22M domestically. Sony would love to see the film get some love on home video, where it’s getting a 4K release alongside regular Blu-ray and DVD formats. Exclusive features on the 4K version include a gag reel, eleven deleted scenes and “Improv-O-Rama” extra showcasing alternate dialogue improvised by the cast.

All Eyez on Me

All Eyez on Me

All Eyez on Me survived a bit of controversy courtesy of Jada Pinkett Smith to earn $45M at the box office, making it the third highest grossing rap movie of all time. The home video release includes a few interesting extras like Demetrius Shipp, Jr.’s audition tape and a half-hour long set of roundtable discussions featuring the cast and crew.

New on Netflix:

Archer – Season 8
Assassin’s Creed
Black Sea
FINAL FANTASY XIV Dad of Light – Season 1
Hidden Figures
LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale – Season 1 – Netflix Original
Little Evil – Netflix Original
Narcos – Season 3 – Netflix Original
Resurface – Netflix Original
Say Anything…
Silence
Stretch
The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography
The Ice Storm
The Last Shaman
The Lost Brother
The Squid & the Whale
The Wiggles – Season 1
Timeless – Season 1
Who the F**K is that Guy
Why Him?
Marc Maron: Too Real – Netflix Original (Sept. 5)
Newsies: The Broadway Musical (Sept. 5)
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (Sept. 6)
A Good American (Sept. 6)
#realityhigh – Netflix Original Film (Sept. 8)
BoJack Horseman – Season 4 – Netflix Original (Sept. 8)
Fabrizio Copano: Solo Pienso En Mi – Netflix Original (Sept. 8)
Fire Chasers – Season 1 – Netflix Original (Sept. 8)
Greenhouse Academy – Season 1 – Netflix Original (Sept. 8)
Joaquín Reyes: Una y no más – Netflix Original (Sept. 8)
Spirit: Riding Free – Season 2 – Netflix Original (Sept. 8)
The Confession Tapes – Season 1 – Netflix Original (Sept. 8)
The Space Between Us (Sept. 8)
The Walking Dead – Season 7 (Sept. 8)
Nashville – Season 5 (Sept. 10)
Son of Zorn – Season 1 (Sept. 11)


