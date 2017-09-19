Home Video & Netflix Releases // September 19

Wonder Woman

After three less than impressive releases the DC Extended Universe finally has a hit on its hands with Wonder Woman. Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins teamed up to deliver a fun movie, which is a far cry from the typical formula Warner Bros. has tried for their other DCEU films. Wonder Woman is currently the second highest grossing domestic release this year and the seventh highest grossing film worldwide. The film is getting released on standard, 4K and 3D Blu-ray formats with a healthy special features package that includes extended scenes, a blooper reel, and featurettes.

The Big Sick

This summer The Big Sick breathed new life into the romantic comedy genre and racked up impressive box office totals for an indie film of its stature – its $42.5M haul is more than big budget blockbusters like Ghost in the Shell and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. It’s not hard to imagine that Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani could get an Oscar nomination for their screenplay, which is based on their own life story, this winter. The home video package includes deleted scenes, a making-of featurette, a SXSW Film Festival panel discussion, and audio commentary from Kumail, Emily and director Michael Showalter.

Also available:

The Bad Batch

Close Encounters of the Third Kind – 40th Anniversary

I, Daniel Blake

New on Netflix:

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

Jerry Before Seinfeld – Netflix Original

Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance (Sept 20)

Scream Queens – Season 2 (Sept 20)

This Is Us – Season 1 (Sept 20)

Wentworth – Season 5 (Sept 20)

Breakfast at Tiffany’s (Sept 21)

Lethal Weapon – Season 1 (Sept 21)

The Deer Hunter (Sept 21)

The Good Place – Season 1 (Sept 21)

6 Days -Netflix Original Film (Sept 22)

Fuller House – New Episodes – Netflix Original (Sept 22)

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father – Season 1 – Netflix Original (Sept 22)

Monster Trucks (Sept 22)

The Exorcist – Season 1 (Sept 23)