Home Video & Netflix Releases // November 7

This week the newest Cars film hits home video and HBO’s Westworld becomes the first TV series released in the 4K format.

Cars 3

Lightning McQueen headed back to the track this summer in the third Cars instalment. The franchise’s downward trajectory continued with the film pulling in $153M, the lowest box office total for the series to date. Critically though, Cars 3 was an improvement earning a 68% Rotten Tomato rating compared to Cars 2‘s 39%. Some of the extras include a five-part behind the scenes feature, close to 30 minutes of deleted scenes, and an audio commentary track from director Brian Fee, producer Kevin Reher, co-producer Andrea Warren, and creative director Jay Ward.

The Glass Castle

Jeannette Walls’ memoir spent years on the New York Times bestsellers list, so of course a film adaptation was going to happen. In development since 2012, the film reunited Brie Larson with director Destin Daniel Cretton, who worked together on the critically acclaimed drama Short Term 12. Even with a star studded cast The Glass Castle didn’t make much of an impact on critics or the box office. But if you liked it and splurge on the blu-ray, you be able to check out two featurettes profiling Walls and the film’s adaptation process.

Also available:

Ingrid Goes West

Westworld – Season 1

Your Name

New on Netflix:

Fate/Apocrypa: Part 1 – Netflix Original

Project Mc2: Part 6 – Netflix Original

Cowboys & Aliens (Nov. 9)

Jetsons: The Movie (Nov. 9)

Riverdale – Season 1 – Netflix Original – New Episodes Weekly (Nov. 9)

Blazing Transfer Students – Season 1 – Netflix Original (Nov. 10)

Dinotrux Supercharged – Season 1 – Netflix Original (Nov. 10)

Glitter Force Doki Doki – Season 2 – Netflix Original (Nov. 10)

Gold (Nov. 10)

Greenberg (Nov. 10)

Lady Dynamite – Season 2 – Netflix Original (Nov. 10)

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir – Season 1 (Nov. 10)

Mea Culpa – Netflix Original (Nov. 10)

Scandal – Season 7 – New Episodes Weekly (Nov. 10)

The Killer (O Matador) – Netflix Film (Nov. 10)

Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary (Nov. 13)