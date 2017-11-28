Home Video & Netflix Releases // November 28

Before Adam Driver returns to the big screens as Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, you can catch him in one of his odder roles on home video this week. And on Netflix, a whole host of new films and series drop on December 1.

Logan Lucky

According to Rotten Tomatoes rankings, Steven Soderbergh’s raceway heist film is one of the top 15 films of the year. Unfortunately it came out during some of the worst weeks at the box office and made only $27.8M in North America. If you have Nascar fans in the family and are looking for something to watch over the holidays, this one could be a great choice. The home video release is light on extras, providing just two deleted scenes.

Tulip Fever

On the other end of the spectrum, Tulip Fever is one of the year’s worst films sitting at a paltry 10% on Rotten Tomatoes. After releasing in September, the film only grossed $7M against its reported $25M budget. The home video release is just as underwhelming containing no extra features to speak of.

Also available:

I Do… Until I Don’t

Woodshock

New on Netflix:

Glitch – Season 2 – Netflix Original (Nov. 28)

Good Morning Call – Season 2 – Netflix Original (Nov. 28)

Prison Playbook – Season 1 – Netflix Original (Nov. 28)

State of Play (Nov. 30)

New December Releases

A StoryBots Christmas – Netflix Original

All Hail King Julien – Season 5 – Netflix Original

Before I Fall

Chelsea – Season 2 – Netflix Original – New Episodes Weekly

Dark – Season 1 – Netflix Original

Diana: In Her Own Words

DreamWorks Home: For the Holidays – Netflix Original

Easy – Season 2 – Netflix Original

Enemy Mine

Exodus: Gods and Kings

Gods or Men (aka Born Strong)

Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story

Hired Gun

Monster Island

My Happy Family – Netflix Film

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb

Our Man Flint

Sinister 2

Slap Shot

Sleeping with the Enemy

Table 19

TURN: Washington’s Spies – Season 4

Under the Same Moon

Voyeur – Netflix Original

Wild

Wilson

Temple (Dec. 2)

The Survivalist (Dec. 2)

Lost & Found Music Studios – Season 2 (Dec. 3)

Paris Can Wait (Dec. 4)

The Best of Me (Dec. 4)