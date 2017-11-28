Home Video & Netflix Releases // November 28
Before Adam Driver returns to the big screens as Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, you can catch him in one of his odder roles on home video this week. And on Netflix, a whole host of new films and series drop on December 1.
According to Rotten Tomatoes rankings, Steven Soderbergh’s raceway heist film is one of the top 15 films of the year. Unfortunately it came out during some of the worst weeks at the box office and made only $27.8M in North America. If you have Nascar fans in the family and are looking for something to watch over the holidays, this one could be a great choice. The home video release is light on extras, providing just two deleted scenes.
On the other end of the spectrum, Tulip Fever is one of the year’s worst films sitting at a paltry 10% on Rotten Tomatoes. After releasing in September, the film only grossed $7M against its reported $25M budget. The home video release is just as underwhelming containing no extra features to speak of.
Also available:
I Do… Until I Don’t
Woodshock
New on Netflix:
Glitch – Season 2 – Netflix Original (Nov. 28)
Good Morning Call – Season 2 – Netflix Original (Nov. 28)
Prison Playbook – Season 1 – Netflix Original (Nov. 28)
State of Play (Nov. 30)
New December Releases
A StoryBots Christmas – Netflix Original
All Hail King Julien – Season 5 – Netflix Original
Before I Fall
Chelsea – Season 2 – Netflix Original – New Episodes Weekly
Dark – Season 1 – Netflix Original
Diana: In Her Own Words
DreamWorks Home: For the Holidays – Netflix Original
Easy – Season 2 – Netflix Original
Enemy Mine
Exodus: Gods and Kings
Gods or Men (aka Born Strong)
Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story
Hired Gun
Monster Island
My Happy Family – Netflix Film
Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb
Our Man Flint
Sinister 2
Slap Shot
Sleeping with the Enemy
Table 19
TURN: Washington’s Spies – Season 4
Under the Same Moon
Voyeur – Netflix Original
Wild
Wilson
Temple (Dec. 2)
The Survivalist (Dec. 2)
Lost & Found Music Studios – Season 2 (Dec. 3)
Paris Can Wait (Dec. 4)
The Best of Me (Dec. 4)
