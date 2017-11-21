Home Video & Netflix Releases // November 21

It’s a slow week on Blu-ray, with the two most notable releases grossing a combined $116M domestically this summer – less than Thor: Ragnarok did in its opening weekend. Meanwhile, Netflix debuts its female driven western series Godless on Wednesday.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

The saving grace in The Hitman’s Bodyguard is its two charismatic leads, Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson, and the witty, antagonistic banter between them. But when everything surrounding that contentious relationship is mediocre, you end up with a pretty forgettable film. The movie got a 39% approval rating from Rotten Tomatoes critics, and while it held the top spot at the box office for three weeks, they were three of the five worst box office weekends this year. The film gets a 4K release complete with deleted scenes, outtakes, a few featurettes and a commentary track from director Patrick Hughes.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

French director Luc Besson has a knack for creating beautiful movies that lack a compelling story. Valerian, described by Rotten Tomatoes as a film using “sheer kinetic energy and visual thrills to overcome narrative obstacles”, followed that trend this summer to the tune of $40.5M at the domestic box office – just 18% of it’s global haul. The 4K home video release includes 14 short featurettes woven into the feature film through a special “Enhancement Mode”, as well as an hour-long behind the scenes supplement.

Also available:

Arrietty

Beach Rats

Birth of the Dragon

Churchill

Good Time

Letterkenny: Season One

Porco Rosso

New on Netflix:

Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers – Netflix Original

Saving Capitalism – Netflix Original

Cherry Pop (Nov. 22)

Godless – Netflix Original (Nov. 22)

Bushwick (Nov. 23)

Deep (Nov. 23)

Field of Dreams (Nov. 23)

Religion of Sports – Season 1 (Nov. 23)

She’s Gotta Have It – Season 1 – Netflix Original (Nov. 23)

The Dilemma (Nov. 23)

Cuba and the Cameraman – Netflix Original (Nov. 24)

The Girl from the Song (Nov. 24)

The Many Faces of Ito – Season 1 – Netflix Original (Nov. 24)

Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park: USA – Season 1 – Netflix Original (Nov. 24)

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic – Season 7 (Nov. 27)