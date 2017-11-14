Home Video & Netflix Releases // November 14

Charlize Theron and Jon Bernthal kick ass and take names this week on home video and streaming platforms.

Atomic Blonde

After finding a successful formula with Keanu Reeves in the lead, director David Leitch turned Charlize Theron into a “Jane Wick” of sorts in Atomic Blonde. The film had the same highly choreographed fight scenes as John Wick, but took place in Cold War era Germany. Atomic Blonde topped Wick at the box office, bringing in $95.6M globally. Theron has already said she wants a chance to reprise the role, but there’s no official word of a sequel yet. The film is getting a 4K Ultra-HD release with features including deleted scenes, four featurettes, and an audio commentary track from Leitch and editor Elísabet Ronaldsdóttir.

Wind River

Director Taylor Sheridan has some experience with dark dramas like Wind River, having written the screenplays for Denis Villeneuve’s Sicario and David Mackenzie’s Academy Award-nominated Hell or High Water. He wrote Wind River too and felt it was the perfect film on which to make his directorial debut. The only extra features included on the home video release are a few deleted scenes and a behind the scenes video gallery.

