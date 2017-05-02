Home Video & Netflix Releases // May 2
Whether you’re looking for scares or tears, this week’s home video releases have you covered. Over on Netflix a new batch of content is available to kick off May.
The third entrant in the Rings franchise is its worst yet. Critically the film earned a measley 6% on Rotten Tomatoes. Financially you could still call it a success, earning $83M worldwide, but that’s almost half of what the previous film took at the box office. You’ll find 20 minutes of deleted scenes and around a half an hour of featurettes included in the Blu-ray package.
Lasse Hallström’s film overcame poor reviews and some manufactured controversy to post decent box office returns. Backed by a strong international showing, the film fetched $185M worldwide on its reported $22M budget. The film is a safe choice for families to enjoy while weathering some May showers. The home video package contains deleted scenes, outtakes, and two featurettes.
Also available:
The Comedian
Gold
I Am Not Your Negro
New on Netflix:
American Experience: The Big Burn
American Experience: The Boys of ‘36
Anvil! The Story of Anvil
Belle
Big Trouble in Little China
Decanted
Defying the Nazis: The Sharps’ War
Heatstroke
In Defense of Food
In the Shadow of Iris – Netflix Original Film
Loev
Losing Sight of Shore
Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise
Me, Myself & Irene
Nerdland
Office Space
Rampage: Capital Punishment
Richard Pryor: Icon
Silver Skies
The Fault in Our Stars
The Secrets of Emily Blair
Under Arrest – Season 5
Bodyguards: Secret Lives from the Watchtower
Maria Bamford: Old Baby – Netflix Original
Denial (May 3)
Old School (May 4)
The Last Kingdom – Season 2 – Netflix Original (May 4)
Chelsea – Season 2 – Netflix Original – New Episodes Weekly (May 5)
Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie – Netflix Original Film (May 5)
Kazoops! – Season 3 – Netflix Original (May 5)
Riverdale – Season 1 – Netflix Original – New Episodes Weekly (May 5)
Sense8 – Season 2 – Netflix Original (May 5)
Simplemente Manu NNa – Netflix Original (May 5)
Spirit: Riding Free – Season 1 – Netflix Original (May 5)
The Mars Generation – Netflix Original (May 5)
When the Bough Breaks (May 6)
New on Shudder:
Sweet Sweet Lonely Girl (May 4)
