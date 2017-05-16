Home Video & Netflix Releases // May 16

If you’re in the mood for some mindless action, this week’s home video releases are for you. Meanwhile some quality films are hitting Netflix including the stunning documentary The Eagle Huntress and Best Picture winner Moonlight.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage

After launching the xXx franchise in 2002, Vin Diesel stepped away from the lead role in the sequel xXx:

State of the Union, apparently unhappy with its script. He made his return to the series earlier this year in Return of Xander Cage and helped the film to a $346 million worldwide box office take, almost as much as the first two films combined. Xander Cage is getting released on standard and 4K blu-ray and comes with four featurettes and a gag reel.

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

Milla Jovovich’s long run as Alice came to an end this year in this sixth and final Resident Evil film. The film was the worst performing in the series domestically, but the most successful globally pushing the franchise’s earning past the $1 billion mark. Sony is giving the film a 4K release with special features including a handful of featurettes.

Also available:

A Man Called Ove

Sleepless

The Space Between Us

New on Netflix:

Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive – Netflix Original

Role Models (May 18)

Blame! – Netflix Original Film (May 19)

Laerte-se – Netflix Original (May 19)

The Keepers – Season 1 – Netflix Original (May 19)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt – Season 3 – Netflix Original (May 19)

Magic Mike XXL (May 20)

Moonlight (May 21)

Silver Linings Playbook (May 21)

San Andreas (May 22)

The Eagle Huntress (May 22)