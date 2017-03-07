Home Video & Netflix Releases // March 7

Two Academy Award-nominated films and an Amy Schumer comedy special highlight this week’s home video offerings.

Moana

Disney’s pacific island tale went into Oscar night with two nominations but lost out on both: Zootopia won Best Animated Film and La La Land‘s “City of Stars” took home the Best Original Song award. While it lost out on hardware, Disney won big with the discovery of breakout star Auli’i Cravalho who recently signed on to star in the pilot for NBC’s Drama High. The blu-ray release includes behind the scenes featurettes, commentary from directors John Musker and Ron Clements, deleted scenes and two short films: Inner Workings, which played before the film’s theatrical release, and Gone Fishing featuring Moana and Dwayne Johnson’s Maui.

Jackie

Pablo Larraín’s biopic had three nominations at this year’s Oscars – Best Actress for Natalie Portman, Best Original Score and Best Costume Design – but like Moana came away empty-handed. Portman did win a Critic’s Choice award and was recognized by Critic’s Associations in Chicago, Houston, and Washington D.C. Exclusive to the home video release is a commentary track by Larraín and Portman plus a featurette titled “From Jackie to Camelot”.

Also available:

Man Down

Trespass Against Us

New on Netflix:

Amy Schumer: The Leather Special (Netflix Original)

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments – Season 2 (Netflix Original, New Episodes Weekly)

Avail 3/9

Young Offenders

Avail 3/10

Buddy Thunderstruck – Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Burning Sands (Netflix Original)

Love – Season 2 (Netflix Original)

One More Time – Season 1 (Netflix Original)