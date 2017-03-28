Home Video & Netflix Releases // March 28

It’s almost April, which means we’re about to get a new batch of Netflix titles to check out, while on the home video side of things Fantastic Beasts and Martin Scorsese’s latest headline this week’s new Blu-rays.

Silence

Scorsese poured himself into this passion project, which was in development since the director obtained movie rights for Shūsaku Endō’s novel in 1988. The result was a critically praised film that earned a Best Cinematography Oscar nomination for Rodrigo Prieto. Financially however the film couldn’t break even on its $40M budget, earning only $16M worldwide. The only included extra on the Blu-ray is a featurette titled “Martin Scorsese’s Journey Into ‘Silence'” which details the film’s decade long development.

Why Him?

Bryan Cranston took a break from his recent dramatic work to star alongside James Franco in this comedy from writer/director John Hamburg (I Love You, Man). The film opened at #4 at the box office on December 23, a busy weekend that also saw Sing, Passengers, and Assassin’s Creed make their debuts. Outperforming expectations, the film made $117.5M worldwide, which may open the door for a sequel if Hamburg has any ideas for one. The Blu-ray package includes a number of extras including a commentary from Hamburg, deleted scenes, and a gag reel.

Also available:

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

A Monster Calls

Patriots Day

A Tale of Love and Darkness

New on Netflix:

Equity

Jo Koy: Live from Seattle (Netflix Original)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

Available 3/30

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Peter Pan

Zoolander

Available 3/31

13 Reasons Why – Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Bordertown – Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Dinotrux – Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Five Came Back (Netflix Original)

GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling

Lone Survivor

Pompeii

The Discovery (Netflix Original)

Trailer Park Boys – Season 11 (Netflix Original)

Available 4/1

Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie

Across the Universe

Dom Hemingway

Downton Abbey – Series 6

Hinterland – Season 2

The Other Woman

Departures – Seasons 1-3

The Human Factor: The Untold Story of the Bombay Film Orchestras

Chuggington – Season 5

Dog by Dog

Five Nights in Maine

Metallica: Some Kind of Monster

Midsomer Murders – Series 19

Pet Fooled

Peppa Pig – Season 3-4

Rio 2

The Lazarus Effect

A Weekend with the Family