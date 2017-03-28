Home Video & Netflix Releases // March 28
It’s almost April, which means we’re about to get a new batch of Netflix titles to check out, while on the home video side of things Fantastic Beasts and Martin Scorsese’s latest headline this week’s new Blu-rays.
Scorsese poured himself into this passion project, which was in development since the director obtained movie rights for Shūsaku Endō’s novel in 1988. The result was a critically praised film that earned a Best Cinematography Oscar nomination for Rodrigo Prieto. Financially however the film couldn’t break even on its $40M budget, earning only $16M worldwide. The only included extra on the Blu-ray is a featurette titled “Martin Scorsese’s Journey Into ‘Silence'” which details the film’s decade long development.
Bryan Cranston took a break from his recent dramatic work to star alongside James Franco in this comedy from writer/director John Hamburg (I Love You, Man). The film opened at #4 at the box office on December 23, a busy weekend that also saw Sing, Passengers, and Assassin’s Creed make their debuts. Outperforming expectations, the film made $117.5M worldwide, which may open the door for a sequel if Hamburg has any ideas for one. The Blu-ray package includes a number of extras including a commentary from Hamburg, deleted scenes, and a gag reel.
Also available:
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
A Monster Calls
Patriots Day
A Tale of Love and Darkness
New on Netflix:
Equity
Jo Koy: Live from Seattle (Netflix Original)
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
Available 3/30
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Peter Pan
Zoolander
Available 3/31
13 Reasons Why – Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Bordertown – Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Dinotrux – Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Five Came Back (Netflix Original)
GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling
Lone Survivor
Pompeii
The Discovery (Netflix Original)
Trailer Park Boys – Season 11 (Netflix Original)
Available 4/1
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie
Across the Universe
Dom Hemingway
Downton Abbey – Series 6
Hinterland – Season 2
The Other Woman
Departures – Seasons 1-3
The Human Factor: The Untold Story of the Bombay Film Orchestras
Chuggington – Season 5
Dog by Dog
Five Nights in Maine
Metallica: Some Kind of Monster
Midsomer Murders – Series 19
Pet Fooled
Peppa Pig – Season 3-4
Rio 2
The Lazarus Effect
A Weekend with the Family
