Home Video & Netflix Releases // March 14

This week the last of Marvel’s Defenders makes their debut on Netflix while some Oscar nominated films highlight home video.

Fences

Denzel Washington directed and starred in this film adaptation of August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning play, earning an Oscar nomination for Best Actor in the process. But Viola Davis took home most of the film’s hardware this awards season including a Best Supporting Actress Golden Globe and the Best Actress Oscar. Included on the Blu-ray release are five featurettes that look at the original play and the cast’s reunion.

Passengers

It was a rocky road to release for Passengers since Jon Spaihts wrote the script in 2007. After the script made the Black List, Keanu Reeves and Reese Witherspoon were set to star before being replaced with Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence. And before Morten Tyldum was lined up to direct, Game of Thrones director Brian Kirk was originally attached to make the film his feature film debut. It’s impossible to know for sure whether or not the movie would have turned out better with the original lineup, but the film we got set the bar pretty low. Passengers is getting released in both standard, 4K and 3D Blu-ray formats and comes with four featurettes, deleted scenes, a gag reel and more.

Also available:

Collateral Beauty

Elle

New on Netflix:

Jim Norton: Mouthful of Shame (Netflix Original)

Available 3/15

17 Again

Hive Alive – Season 1

Notes on Blindness

Silent Hill

Sugar Mountain

Available 3/16

Beau Sejour – Season 1 (Netflix Original)

The Godfather

The Godfather: Part II

The Godfather: Part III

The Hollow Point

The Last Kingdom – Season 2 (Netflix Original – New Weekly Episodes)

Available 3/17

Deidra & Laney Rob a Train (Netflix Original Film)

Julie’s Greenroom – Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Marvel’s Iron Fist – Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Naledi: A Baby Elephant’s Tale

Pandora (Netflix Original)

Samurai Gourmet – Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Star Trek Beyond

Available 3/18

3 Days to Kill