Home Video & Netflix Releases // July 25

Facebook, Japanese manga, Scottish rebellion and more make up some of this week’s home video releases.

Ghost in the Shell

Considering all of the backlash towards Scarlett Johansson casting in this anime adaptation, Ghost in the Shell ended up doing pretty well in theatres pulling in close to $170M worldwide. $9M of that was from Japan, which isn’t enough to make it one of the country’s highest grossing films of the year. The film is getting a 4K release alongside the standard formats with bonus features including a 30-minute making of documentary titled “Hard-Wired Humanity”.

Gifted

In his down time between Marvel Cinematic Universe appearances, it seems like Chris Evans enjoys seeking out smaller dramatic roles. He made his directorial debut and starred in 2014’s Before We Go and this year he portrayed an uncle fighting for custody of his niece in Marc Webb’s Gifted. The film took in $34.2M in theatres and is the only home video release this week with a fresh Rotten Tomatoes score (69%). The blu-ray release includes five deleted scenes and five featurettes.

Also available:

The Boss Baby

Unforgettable

New on Netflix:

Vincent N Roxxy

Joe Mande’s Award-Winning Comedy Special – Netflix Original

The Social Network (July 26)

Toni Erdmann (July 26)

Braveheart (July 27)

Arrival (July 28)

Daughters of Destiny – Season 1 – Netflix Original (July 28)

The Adventures of Puss in Boots – Season 5 – Netflix Original (July 28)

The Incredible Jessica James – Netflix Original Film (July 28)

After The Reality (July 31)