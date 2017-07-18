Home Video & Netflix Releases // July 18

This week’s home video releases feature a gritty Star Wars standalone film and one of the best shootouts ever put to film.

Free Fire

Ben Wheatley’s entertaining shoot ’em up flick premiered as part of last year’s Midnight Madness programme, which features genre films that don’t quite fit into more prestigious competitions. It ended up winning the Midnight Madness People’s Choice Award but didn’t really take off at the box office. It’s the kind of movie that will likely get discovered by a larger audience now that it’s available on video. The release includes a commentary feature with Ben Wheatley, Cillian Murphy and Jack Reynor, and a fifteen minute long featurette that looks at the film’s production.

Also available:

Kong: Skull Island

The Promise

Resident Evil: Vendetta

New on Netflix:

Aditi Mittal: Things They Wouldn’t Let Me – Netflix Original

Ari Shaffir: Double Negative: Collection – Netflix Original

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Killer Women with Piers Morgan – Series 1 (July 19)

Bruce Almighty (July 20)

The Talented Mr. Ripley (July 20)

Last Chance U – Season 2 – Netflix Original (July 21)

Ozark – Season 1 – Netflix Original (July 21)

The Worst Witch – Season 1 – Netflix Original (July 21)

Detour (July 24)