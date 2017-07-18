2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards
THE WATCHLIST

Home Video & Netflix Releases // July 18

Posted:
Category: Home Releases, New Releases, The Watchlist
Tags: ben wheatley, free fire, home video, kong skull island, midnight madness, movies, netflix, rogue one, tiff

This week’s home video releases feature a gritty Star Wars standalone film and one of the best shootouts ever put to film.

Free Fire

Free Fire

Ben Wheatley’s entertaining shoot ’em up flick premiered as part of last year’s Midnight Madness programme, which features genre films that don’t quite fit into more prestigious competitions. It ended up winning the Midnight Madness People’s Choice Award but didn’t really take off at the box office. It’s the kind of movie that will likely get discovered by a larger audience now that it’s available on video. The release includes a commentary feature with Ben Wheatley, Cillian Murphy and Jack Reynor, and a fifteen minute long featurette that looks at the film’s production.

Also available:

Kong: Skull Island
The Promise
Resident Evil: Vendetta

New on Netflix:

Aditi Mittal: Things They Wouldn’t Let Me – Netflix Original
Ari Shaffir: Double Negative: Collection – Netflix Original
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Killer Women with Piers Morgan – Series 1 (July 19)
Bruce Almighty (July 20)
The Talented Mr. Ripley (July 20)
Last Chance U – Season 2 – Netflix Original (July 21)
Ozark – Season 1 – Netflix Original (July 21)
The Worst Witch – Season 1 – Netflix Original (July 21)
Detour (July 24)


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Posts

The Fate of the Furious Home Video & Netflix Releases // July 11
Song to Song Home Video & Netflix Releases // July 4

css.php