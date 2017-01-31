Home Video and Netflix Releases // January 31

The Disney vault has creaked open again and released another of its classic animations on home video. And over on Netflix a huge amount of content kicks off February.

Queen of Katwe

Mira Nair’s coming-of-age chess drama was Disney’s lowest grossing film last year, but with a 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s also one of their best reviewed. It placed third in the People’s Choice voting when it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, and young actress Madina Nalwanga picked up nominations from the Critics Choice Awards, NAACP Image Awards, and the Women Film Critics Circle. Along with a digital copy of the film, the Blu-ray package includes a commentary from Nair, deleted scenes, and featurettes.

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Largely seen as an unnecessary sequel, Never Go Back under-performed its predecessor at the box office and took in just $59M. It faired a little better overseas, but odds are this spells the end of this Tom Cruise-starring series. The home video release makes up for the lacklustre feature film with a pretty large supplemental offering that includes over an hour of featurettes and an exclusive graphic novel titled “Everyone Talks”.

Pinocchio Signature Edition

Disney’s classic doll-turned-boy tale is joining their line of Signature Collection Blu-rays this week. It’s the first time the film’s been released since 2009, and while some of the included special features are recycled from that last release, this new version gets its own batch of new content including some archival footage of Walt Disney himself discussing the film’s Pleasure Island scene.

Also available:

Masterminds

Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween

