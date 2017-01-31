Home Video and Netflix Releases // January 31
The Disney vault has creaked open again and released another of its classic animations on home video. And over on Netflix a huge amount of content kicks off February.
Mira Nair’s coming-of-age chess drama was Disney’s lowest grossing film last year, but with a 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s also one of their best reviewed. It placed third in the People’s Choice voting when it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, and young actress Madina Nalwanga picked up nominations from the Critics Choice Awards, NAACP Image Awards, and the Women Film Critics Circle. Along with a digital copy of the film, the Blu-ray package includes a commentary from Nair, deleted scenes, and featurettes.
Largely seen as an unnecessary sequel, Never Go Back under-performed its predecessor at the box office and took in just $59M. It faired a little better overseas, but odds are this spells the end of this Tom Cruise-starring series. The home video release makes up for the lacklustre feature film with a pretty large supplemental offering that includes over an hour of featurettes and an exclusive graphic novel titled “Everyone Talks”.
Pinocchio Signature Edition
Disney’s classic doll-turned-boy tale is joining their line of Signature Collection Blu-rays this week. It’s the first time the film’s been released since 2009, and while some of the included special features are recycled from that last release, this new version gets its own batch of new content including some archival footage of Walt Disney himself discussing the film’s Pleasure Island scene.
Also available:
Masterminds
Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween
New on Netflix:
A Bigger Splash
Bill Burr: Walk Your Way Out (Netflix Original)
Available February 1:
17 Again
50/50
A History of Violence
Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Cyber Attacks
Bandslam
Batman vs. Robin
Before I Go to Sleep
Black Nativity
Butter
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Dreamland
Drive
Ella Enchanted
Escape Plan
Gangs of New York
Hector and the Search for Happiness
He’s Just Not That Into You
Just Friends
Looper
Masha’s Spooky Stories – Season 1 Episodes 5 – 6
Monster
Mother’s Day
Palo Alto
ParaNorman
Rush
Scream 4
Semi-Pro
Silent Hill
Step Up: All In
Step Up: Revolution
Super Size Me
The Constant Gardener
The Diving Bell and Butterfly
The Furchester Hotel – Seasons 1 & 2
The Hurt Business
The King’s Speech
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Notebook
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
The Punisher
The World’s End
Warm Bodies
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Available February 2:
Run All Night
Scandal – Season 6 (New Episodes Weekly)
The 100 – Season 4
Wayne’s World
Available February 3:
Daniel Sosa: Sosafado (Netflix Original)
Imperial Dreams (Netflix Original)
Riverdale – Season 1 (Netflix Original with New Episodes Weekly)
Santa Clarita Diet – Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Available February 6:
Jane the Virgin – Season 3 (New Episodes Weekly)
