Home Video and Netflix Releases // January 24

Catch up on Ron Howard’s Robert Landgon trilogy and watch two of Japan’s biggest horror monsters go toe to toe.

Inferno

Howard continued his Da Vinci Code series last year with Inferno which adapts Dan Brown’s fourth novel. The films haven’t followed the same timeline as the books, adapting Brown’s first novel “Angels & Demons” second, and skipping his third, “The Lost Symbol”. Inferno pulled in $219.5M worldwide, but only $34M of that was domestic, so it’s hard to say whether there will be a fourth film in the future. The home video release of Inferno includes several featurettes and almost half-an-hour of deleted scenes.

The Light Between Oceans

There was a lot of buzz regarding The Light Between Oceans and its awards hopes this year, but the film didn’t make much noise when it was released. Even relatively positive reviews couldn’t attract an audience, leaving the film to premiere at #8 at the box office and quickly disappear. On the home video release you’ll find two featurettes and an audio commentary from director Derek Cianfrance and film studies professor Phil Solomon.

Sadako vs Kayako

AMC’s horror streaming service Shudder has gotten exclusive rights to this J-Horror heavyweight matchup that pits the monsters from The Ring and The Grudge against each other. The film made $8.3M at the Japanese box office last year, and the small sample of critics who have submitted reviews at Rotten Tomatoes are split down the middle. As is usual with genre films like this, you should know already whether you’ll enjoy the film or not. It premieres on January 26th at Shudder.com.

Also available:

The Handmaiden

New on Netflix:

Cristela Alonzo: Lower Classy (Netflix Original)

Gad Gone Wild (Netflix Original)

Kill Command

Terrace House: Aloha State – Season 1: Part 1 (Netflix Original)

Marvel’s Captain America: The First Avenger (1/25)

Scooby-Doo Meets KISS (1/25)

The Manchurian Candidate (1/26)

Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh – Season 2 (Netflix Original, 1/27)

iBOY (Netflix Original, 1/27)

Kazoops! – Season 2 (Netflix Original, 1/27)

Riverdale – Season 1 (New Weekly Episodes, Netflix Original, 1/27)

Shadows of Truth – Season 1 (1/27)

Suits – Season 5 (1/27)

The Karate Kid (1/27)

Netflix Last Call:

Superbad

Kingsman: The Secret Service

Life of Pi

Taken 2

This is Where I Leave You