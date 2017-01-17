Home Video and Netflix Releases // January 17

This week is a slow one on the home video front, though the variety of films on offer provide options for everyone.

The Girl on the Train

With only a few films opening against it, this Emily Blunt starring book adaptation took the top spot at the box office in early October, but quickly fell down the chart in the following weeks. Its average run brought in $75M domestically and $95M overseas. Universal Studios is releasing the film on standard and 4K Blu-ray with special features including a pair of featurettes, deleted scenes, and an audio commentary from director Tate Taylor.

Keeping Up with the Joneses

With comedy talents like Zach Galifianakis and the always underrated Jon Hamm, the idea for this film must have looked good on paper. It turned out to be a huge flop though bringing in $29M worldwide. Maybe audiences are getting tired of the spy-next-door genre. Purchasers of the Blu-ray will be underwhelmed with more than just the film, as the included special features are lacking in substance. All you get are the usual deleted scenes and cast interviews, plus a promotional piece about Atlanta.

Ouija: Origin of Evil

Considering how inexpensive they are to make, it’s hard to tell when a horror movie is a flop. Ouija: Origin of Evil’s $35M domestic box office and 82% Rotten Tomato score definitely point to it being in the top tier of horror films from the past year. The spooky extras include deleted scenes, three featurettes, and a commentary from director Mike Flanagan.

Also available:

Death Race 2050

End of a Gun

New on Netflix:

Neal Brennan: 3 Mics (Netflix Original)

American Beauty (1/19)

Scandal – Season 6 (New Episodes Weekly, 1/20)

Take the 10 (Netflix Original, 1/20)

Voltron: Legendary Defender – Season 2 (Netflix Original, 1/20)

Grami’s Circus Show – Season 2 (1/21)